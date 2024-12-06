Colorado defensive lineman Rayyan Buell enters transfer portal
Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Rayyan Buell has entered the transfer portal after spending a year in Boulder without seeing any playing time. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound graduate transfer came to Colorado following a successful two-year stint at Ohio University, where he made a name for himself as a disruptive force on the defensive line.
According to 247Sports, Buell carries a transfer rating of .9000, ranking as the No. 183 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 19 defensive lineman before the start of the season. His strong resume and experience make him a valuable addition for teams looking to bolster their defensive front. As a graduate transfer, Buell will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Before joining the Buffaloes, Buell played in 22 games over two seasons for the Ohio Bobcats, starting 13 games. His breakout campaign came in 2023, when he recorded 30 total tackles, including 12 solo tackles and an impressive 12.5 tackles for loss. Buell also added 4.5 sacks to his stat line and achieved a career-high seven tackles against Northern Illinois. His efforts earned him a spot on the All-MAC Third Team Defense.
During his 2022 freshman campaign, Buell appeared in nine games, contributing nine tackles, two sacks, and multiple quarterback hurries. His consistent production and knack for making plays in the backfield demonstrated his potential to succeed at a higher level.
While Buell’s time at Colorado didn’t pan out as expected, his decision to enter the transfer portal gives him an opportunity to finish his college career on a high note. With his proven track record and versatility as an interior defensive lineman, Buell is poised to attract attention from programs seeking a seasoned, impactful presence up front. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses could make him a key contributor for his next team in 2024.