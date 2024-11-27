Colorado's defensive turnaround deserves more recognization
The Colorado Buffaloes' defense has undergone a dramatic transformation in their second year under Deion Sanders, particularly in the performance of their front seven. Last season, under defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, the Buffs were among the worst in college football in pressuring opposing offenses. They struggled to penetrate the backfield, resulting in only 27 sacks and 65 tackles for loss over the season. Recognizing this deficiency, Coach Prime made a strategic move in the offseason, hiring defensive coordinator Robert Livingston and leveraging the transfer portal to build the roster. The results have been game-changing in Boulder.
This season, the Buffs' defense has become a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12. The team has registered 79 tackles for loss and 34 sacks—both leading the conference. The turnaround is evident in the distribution of contributions across the roster. Six players have recorded three or more sacks this year, compared to just three last season. This increase in production reflects both the improved talent and depth in the defensive front seven, as well as a renewed focus on aggressive, playmaking defense.
A key player in this resurgence has been senior transfer BJ Green. With 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, Green ranks among the top defenders in the Big 12, placing 5th in sacks and 4th in tackles for loss. Nikhai Hill-Green has also been instrumental, contributing 9.5 tackles for loss to rank 8th in the conference. The ability of players like Green and Hill-Green to create pressure has not only elevated CU's defense but also contributed significantly to their improved record.
Chidoze Nwakando’s ability to draw double teams and disrupt blocking schemes has been another cornerstone of the defensive success. His presence has opened up opportunities for teammates such as Hill-Green and LaVonta Bentley to make plays in the backfield. The loss of defensive leader Shane Cokes to injury could have been a setback, but it instead allowed players like Amari McNeill to step up. In Cokes’ absence, McNeill has made his mark, tallying 2.5 sacks in just three games. Local standout Arden Walker has also had a breakout year, recording 3.5 sacks and 29 tackles.
The combination of strategic coaching, standout individual performances, and depth across the front seven has completely changed the narrative for Colorado’s defense. The once-struggling unit is now a key reason why the Buffs are 8-3 and preparing for their first bowl game since 2020. The defensive turnaround reflects the impact of Sanders’ vision and the team’s commitment to excellence.