Colorado drops defensive back from roster before Texas Tech
The saying, "Not everyone is meant to go up the ladder with you," is often felt in sports, especially within college football, where athletes face constant changes and competition. This sentiment is magnified in today’s landscape with the NCAA transfer portal, which allows players to explore new opportunities for playing time and development.
For Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, this dynamic plays out as players come and go, with some departing in search of more substantial roles or greener pastures. The transfer portal, in this sense, has become a "monopoly" of sorts, with athletes moving from one program to another, seeking to land in a place that will prepare them for the next level.
Recently, Colorado Buffs defensive back Adonis Forrest Jr. announced his intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens on December 9. Forrest, with one year of eligibility left, hopes to find a team that can provide him with the playing time and development he feels he needs to showcase his potential. His decision, shared on social media, comes amid a season where the Buffaloes have made strides in the Big 12, currently sitting at 6-2.
This departure raises questions about the state of Colorado's roster and the competitive landscape under Coach Prime. While players like Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter are likely moving on as well, the program is actively recruiting new talent, including a recent commitment from ESPN 300 defensive back Alex Graham.
For Forrest, the move offers a fresh start, and with the coaching experience he’s gained at Colorado, he’s prepared to make an impact at his next destination. Coach Sanders understands that player turnover is inevitable, and he continues to build a program poised for success, despite the challenges of roster fluidity.
