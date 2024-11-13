Colorado finds the right balance on offense to boost efficiency
The concept of balance in football is one of the most commonly debated philosophies among fans, coaches, and analysts. It's often assumed that a balanced offense—splitting plays between the run and pass—leads to greater success. However, the truth is far more nuanced. Balance can work, but it isn’t a universal rule for winning. Throughout football history, we've seen teams thrive with a balanced approach, but we've also seen successful teams that diverge from this model, adapting their strategies to their unique strengths. As the saying goes, "There’s more than one way to skin a cat," and football is no exception to this adage.
Deion Sanders has taken a unique approach to team building with the Colorado Buffaloes, flipping conventional wisdom on its head. Traditionally, coaches prioritize building the team from the “trenches out,” focusing first on the offensive and defensive lines and then working outward to skill positions like quarterback, receiver, and running back. Coach Prime, however, chose a different route, initially prioritizing skill players and addressing the lines later. Ideally, the Buffaloes would have had their current offensive line in place last season, but that wasn’t how the cards fell. Still, with this approach, Colorado has surpassed expectations and has become a surprisingly competitive team, something few would have predicted a couple of years ago.
The Buffaloes’ approach to offensive balance reflects this unorthodox philosophy. Many coaches traditionally lean on the run to set up the pass, establishing physicality and wearing down defenses before launching into the air game. However, Sanders and his team recognize that the “balance” they need doesn’t mean an even split between run and pass. Instead, it’s about finding the right formula for their personnel. With a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders and a stable of explosive receivers, a 50/50 split isn’t necessary—or even advisable. They leverage Shedeur's passing ability, using the run only enough to keep defenses honest, giving Shedeur the time he needs to work his magic in the pocket.
Deion Sanders once again shoots down NFL rumors
This approach mirrors successful strategies from both the NFL and college ranks. For example, Mike Martz’s “Greatest Show on Turf” St. Louis Rams leaned heavily on passing to set up the run, contrasting sharply with the run-first philosophy. Similarly, Bill Belichick often uses running backs in the passing game to gain yardage when conventional runs aren’t feasible. In the college game, the “Air Raid” offense takes passing to the extreme, with short passes sometimes serving the same function as traditional runs. The common thread is that in each approach, the running backs impact the defense just enough to keep it from becoming one-dimensional, helping to maintain unpredictability and pressure.
In Coach Prime’s first season, one criticism leveled against Colorado was that a team can’t win consistently without a respectable run game. Critics argued that Sanders would need to overhaul the running back room to create a dominant rushing attack. But once again, Coach Prime has demonstrated there are multiple ways to achieve success. Colorado’s approach to running isn’t about producing high rushing yards or hitting a specific run-pass balance; it’s about effectiveness. If their rushing attack can keep the defense from pinning its ears back and solely focusing on Shedeur, it’s done its job. A potent passing game paired with a run game that commands respect—even if modest in yards—can keep the defense in check, making it harder for opponents to dictate terms.
The Buffaloes have settled into a rhythm that works for them, demonstrating that their concept of balance might not match traditional standards, but it’s effective. As the season progresses, don’t expect to see Colorado reach a 50/50 run-pass split. That would be illogical with Shedeur’s talent and the array of receivers available. If their offensive line can give Shedeur even a few seconds of a clean pocket, they become a nightmare to defend, especially with a healthy five-wide lineup featuring players like Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard, and Omarion Miller. To opt for a balanced split would be akin to telling LSU’s 2019 national championship team with Joe Burrow to run the ball 40 times a game—it simply wouldn’t align with their strengths.
The stats from Colorado’s recent games reinforce this philosophy. Against Texas Tech, the Buffaloes ran for 60 yards at a three yards per carry average, while Shedeur threw for nearly 300 yards. Against Cincinnati, they rushed for 123 yards, while Shedeur exceeded 300 yards passing. Compare that to the Arizona win, they rushed for 148 yards, while Shedeur threw for 250 yards. These numbers show a clear trend. Colorado runs enough to keep defenses honest and rely on Shedeur’s arm to move the ball downfield. High rushing numbers aren’t their aim; instead, it’s about maximizing their passing game by ensuring that defenses can’t ignore the run.
Travis Hunter has 'Dog mentality' but needs letter upgrade in Heisman race
As the Buffaloes enter week 12 of the college season, they’re well-positioned in the Big 12, sitting second with a 7-2 record. Only twice have they truly struggled to execute their game plan, one being their close match against Kansas State. In that game, the rushing attack faltered, contributing to a narrow loss. Yet since then, they have been effective on the ground just enough to support their passing game. The lesson is clear: they don’t need to dominate on the ground; they just need to be efficient.
The key for Colorado will be to stick to what works without stubbornly forcing the run at the expense of their aerial attack. While fans might celebrate if a running back like Isaiah Augustave, Dallan Hayden, or a healthy Micah Welch breaks out for a big game, it’s not essential to the Buffaloes’ game plan. Colorado’s offense creates a “fool around and find out” situation for defenses. If a team disrespects the run, Colorado has the backs to exploit it. If a defense underestimates their receivers, it’s even worse, as they have depth at receiver and a quarterback who can connect with any of them.
What Sanders and his coaching staff have developed is a unique balance, tailored to their vision of success. This balance forces defenses to play the Buffaloes straight up. They can rotate deep at receiver when healthy, have running backs capable of punishing defenses that disregard the run, and have a tight end who can contribute in spots. Most importantly, they have Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback who can orchestrate this multi-dimensional attack. This approach doesn’t fit into the conventional run-pass balance, but it works for them—and that’s what matters.
Ultimately, balance in football isn’t about adhering to a rigid formula. It’s about using your resources effectively, finding the equilibrium that maximizes your team’s strengths. Colorado has shown that “balance” doesn’t need to mean an even split between running and passing. With a blend of strategic rushing, prolific passing, and a roster suited for this style, they’ve found a winning formula. Coach Prime’s Buffaloes remind us that success in football comes from adaptability, flexibility, and the courage to redefine balance on your terms.