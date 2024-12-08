Colorado finishes No. 23 in final College Football Playoff Rankings
The Colorado Buffaloes capped a remarkable turnaround season under head coach Deion Sanders, finishing No. 23 in the final College Football Playoff (CFP) Rankings. A dominant 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State in the regular-season finale showcased the Buffaloes’ potential, as the team delivered a complete performance on both sides of the ball. With a 9-3 record, Colorado emerged as one of the most improved teams in college football, despite narrowly missing out on the Big 12 Championship Game.
Sanders’ arrival in Boulder has undeniably transformed the Buffaloes into a force on the national scene. Coach Prime brought a new level of energy, confidence, and discipline to the program, quickly turning Colorado into a destination for top recruits and transfers. The team’s success this year serves as a foundation for even greater achievements in the years to come. Under Sanders, players like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have thrived, with their performances contributing significantly to the team’s resurgence.
The first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff selection process concluded with a historic level of chaos and excitement. The expanded format promised more opportunities and drama, and it delivered. On Sunday, the CFP Selection Committee finalized the bracket, awarding the No. 1 seed to Oregon after the Ducks capped a flawless 13-0 season with a nail-biting victory in the Big Ten Championship Game. This marked Oregon's return to the CFP for the first time since its inaugural season in 2014-15.
The top four seeds, all conference champions, earned first-round byes. Georgia (11-2), fresh off an SEC Championship victory, secured the No. 2 seed despite two regular-season losses. Mountain West champion Boise State (12-1) and Big 12 champion Arizona State (11-2) rounded out the top four. Each of these programs will enjoy a week of rest before facing winners from the first-round matchups.
The first-round games, held on Dec. 21-22, feature some intriguing storylines. No. 5 seed Texas (11-2), the SEC runner-up, will host No. 12 seed Clemson (10-3) in a clash of powerhouse programs. Ohio State (10-2) earned the No. 8 seed and will welcome No. 9 seed Tennessee (10-2) to the Horseshoe. No. 6 Penn State (11-2) takes on No. 11 SMU (10-2), while No. 7 Notre Dame (11-1) faces a surprising No. 10 Indiana (11-1).
The expanded field opened the door for Cinderella stories. Boise State, the original BCS buster, is back in the national spotlight. The Broncos earned their highest-ever postseason placement, with their only loss being a narrow defeat to Oregon. Arizona State also made history, guided by 34-year-old head coach Kenny Dillingham. The Sun Devils thrived behind quarterback Sam Leavitt and notched four ranked wins en route to their first CFP appearance.
At the other end of the spectrum, SMU’s inclusion as the final at-large team over Alabama sparked debate. The Mustangs earned their spot with quality wins but face doubts about their ability to compete on the biggest stage. Meanwhile, Indiana’s meteoric rise under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti has turned heads. The Hoosiers went from 3-9 in 2023 to an 11-1 playoff team in 2024.
This expanded playoff not only showcases perennial powers like Georgia and Oregon but also highlights programs like Arizona State and Indiana, proving the new format can deliver both tradition and unpredictability. As the stage is set, fans eagerly await the action-packed culmination of the 2024 college football season.