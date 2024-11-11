Colorado Football's unsung heroes are more than supporting cast in Big 12 run
When Deion Sanders arrived at Colorado, he didn’t just bring his larger-than-life personality; he brought a shift that’s rippling through the landscape of college football. Colorado is not your average Power 4 program. It stands apart for its unconventional strategies, vibrant fanbase, and players that make headlines for their uniqueness as much as their talent.
While players like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Jimmy Horn Jr. capture national attention, other members of the Colorado Buffaloes quietly contribute to the team's success. Here’s a deep dive into these unsung players who are stepping up, evolving, and making this season’s Colorado team something special.
Revolutionizing the Running Game: A Four-Headed Attack
Colorado’s ground game doesn’t feature a star running back with eye-popping stats, but it doesn’t need one. Under Coach Prime’s guidance, the Buffaloes have cultivated a four-headed approach to the running back position, featuring Dallan Hayden, Isaiah Augustave, Micah Welch, and Charlie Offerdahl.
Charlie Offerdahl, a Colorado native and fan favorite, has been a consistent presence. One of the few holdovers from the previous coaching regime, Offerdahl decided to stay and compete when others chose to leave. This decision paid off, earning him a scholarship earlier this year. Offerdahl’s gritty determination and local roots make him a fan favorite.
Micah Welch might be the most explosive runner of the bunch, showing flashes of brilliance when healthy. Unfortunately, injuries have limited his rotation time, but his contributions remain impactful when he’s on the field.
Dallan Hayden, a transfer from Ohio State, was one of Colorado’s significant offseason additions. His numbers might not jump off the page, but Hayden has made crucial plays in critical situations.
Finally, Isaiah Augustave has emerged as a surprising standout. While his total yardage may seem modest, Augustave has been the model of consistency, averaging over four yards per carry. His ability to secure the ball, fight for extra yards, and extend drives has been invaluable. These four backs might not be typical stars, but their collective effort keeps defenses honest, allowing Shedeur Sanders and his receiving corps to operate freely.
The Wide Receiver Room: Depth Beyond the Headliners
When healthy, Colorado’s wide receiver room rivals any in the Power 4. Fans and analysts alike have praised its depth, and several players beyond the marquee names have made meaningful contributions.
Omarion Miller and Terrell Timmons Jr. have both been sidelined by injury, but their potential is undeniable. Miller, in particular, has shown promise, and many believe he could be the best WR4 in the nation when he returns.
Drelon Miller, a true freshman, has exceeded all expectations. Originally recruited as a wide receiver, he’s been asked to play a “Deebo Samuel” role, taking snaps at running back and proving himself a valuable asset.
Will Sheppard had a rocky start with some early drops, but he’s rebounded to become a consistent and reliable target for Shedeur Sanders. His physicality and presence on the field are a perfect complement to Colorado’s offensive scheme.
Jimmy Horn Jr., another fan favorite, has had a few ups and downs, mainly due to injuries, but remains a crucial part of the team’s offensive firepower.
Lastly, LaJohntay Wester has been nothing short of stellar. A transfer from FAU, Wester has performed even better than expected, drawing attention from NFL scouts and recently earning the coveted #1 jersey. His contributions in route running, hands, and playmaking ability make him a valuable asset to Colorado’s offense.
A Tight End Transformation: The Journey of Sav’ell Smalls
Sav’ell Smalls embodies versatility. Originally a highly-recruited linebacker from Washington, Smalls’ career took a twist when he transitioned to tight end. While his stats may not be eye-popping, his impact on crucial downs has been significant. Smalls consistently makes plays that extend drives, showing toughness and reliability.
For a team that doesn’t traditionally emphasize the tight end position, Smalls has stepped into the role and shown that he can deliver when called upon. His development at a new position speaks volumes about his work ethic and adaptability.
The Defensive Standouts: A Testament to Colorado’s Growth Under Rob Livingston
Under defensive coordinator Rob Livingston, Colorado’s defense has transformed into a formidable unit. While Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders are well-known names, other players have stepped up and taken significant strides this season.
LaVonta Bentley, the team’s best linebacker last season, has gone from a solo bright spot to an integral part of a cohesive defensive unit. Freed from the burden of carrying the defense, Bentley now roams the field with aggression, racking up tackles and disrupting plays.
Shane Cokes, another returnee, has shown remarkable growth. Cokes’ evolution has extended beyond physical skills; he has become a leader and model of consistency on the defensive line.
Amari McNeill has been one of the season’s most surprising performers. Once a target of criticism, McNeill showed impressive growth this year, stepping up in a big way when Cokes was sidelined. His standout performance against Texas Tech demonstrated his ability to fill crucial gaps on the defensive line.
Rounding out the front seven, Keaten Wade has proven to be a hidden gem. In his debut against Arizona, Wade quickly made his presence felt with two sacks. His 3.5 sacks in just three games show that Colorado’s defensive depth runs deep.
Resurrecting the Offensive Line: A Tale of Resilience and Adaptation
Colorado’s offensive line faced early scrutiny, especially given Shedeur Sanders’ incredible efficiency under pressure. Last season, Sanders thrived when given at least three seconds in the pocket. Despite facing pressure, he posted elite numbers, often with under two seconds to make a play.
Enter Jordan Seaton and Tyler Brown. These two young men have become stars on the line and were teammates long before joining Colorado. Seaton, a highly-rated five-star recruit, has lived up to the hype, crediting Coach Prime’s direct approach for his development. Brown, nicknamed “Rock,” was unjustly held out last season due to NCAA decisions but has since become a linchpin for Colorado.
The offensive line’s marked improvement is a testament to Colorado’s coaching staff, especially offensive line coach Phil Loadholt. Against Texas Tech, the line gave up just six pressures all game—a massive improvement.
Freshman Talent Making an Impact: Jordan Seaton and Cash Cleveland
In addition to Drelon Miller, two other freshmen have turned heads this season: Jordan Seaton and Cash Cleveland. Seaton, the starting left tackle, has quickly adapted to the demands of the college game. After three consecutive games without allowing a single pressure, he’s earned the admiration of fans and analysts alike.
Meanwhile, Cash Cleveland has become a fan favorite, both for his on-field performances and his humorous personality. Despite his youth, Cleveland has shown poise and leadership, stepping into critical situations and maintaining stability on the line.
A Deep and Dependable Secondary: Rising to the Challenge
The Colorado secondary is one of the team’s most notable strengths. Headlined by Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders, the group boasts both talent and depth. When Sanders and Hunter faced injuries, Preston Hodge, Colton Hood, and Carter Stoutmire stepped up, showing their ability to perform under pressure.
Hodge, Hood, and Stoutmire each brought a unique skill set that allowed the defense to adapt and compensate for the absences of their stars. Their ability to seamlessly fill in showcases the depth that has become a trademark of Coach Prime’s team.
Breaking the Stereotypes: Colorado’s Approach to Player Development
Coach Prime and his staff faced criticism early on for their perceived over-reliance on the transfer portal, with some suggesting that their recruiting approach resembled a college football free agency. The notion was that players who didn’t perform would be quickly replaced rather than developed.
This season has proven those assumptions wrong. Every player highlighted here has developed and matured under the guidance of Coach Prime and his staff. Colorado’s coaches have focused on long-term growth, turning raw talent into reliable players.
Consider Miller and Cleveland—both true freshmen thrust into challenging roles. Or Arden Walker, Shane Cokes, and Amari McNeill, all of whom have taken significant steps forward. If Colorado’s staff weren’t focused on player development, it’s unlikely these players would be performing at such a high level.
This commitment to development goes beyond the field. Coach Prime’s unique style, blending charisma with genuine mentorship, has fostered a culture where players feel motivated to improve daily.
Looking Ahead: Colorado’s Path to a Conference Title
With a current record of 7-2, Colorado sits in a strong position within the Big 12, with three winnable games ahead. The success of the team isn’t just about the stars but the collective efforts of every player and coach. The less-heralded players are stepping up, filling crucial roles, and pushing Colorado closer to a conference title.
Prime’s Colorado team is proving to the world that it’s more than just flash and headlines. It about creating something that hasn't been witnessed before with castaways and an so-called inexperienced coaching staff. Do you believe now?