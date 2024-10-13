Colorado goes down fighting in 31-28 loss to No. 18 Kansas State
The Colorado Buffaloes faced a tough setback in a dramatic 31-28 loss to No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday night. The defeat ended Colorado’s three-game winning streak and put a dent in their pursuit of a Big 12 title. The game, marked by wild swings of momentum and key injuries, leaves questions about the team’s future, especially with the loss of their two-way star, Travis Hunter, who left the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury.
Hunter’s absence on defense became evident quickly as Kansas State capitalized by scoring on their first three offensive possessions without him. They notched two touchdowns and a 48-yard field goal, putting Colorado in an early hole. Kansas State’s dual-threat quarterback, Avery Johnson, bounced back from an earlier interception to lead his team to victory, throwing a late 50-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Brown that sealed the win.
For Colorado, Shedeur Sanders showed resilience, nearly engineering a second-straight comeback. After falling behind 21-7, Sanders led the Buffaloes to take a brief 28-24 lead late in the game, thanks to an 11-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester. However, Kansas State responded swiftly, with Johnson’s three-play, 84-yard touchdown drive that gave the Wildcats the lead for good. Kansas State’s ability to regain control in the face of Colorado’s comeback attempts demonstrated their resilience.
The game also showcased standout individual performances. Kansas State running back DJ Giddens rushed for 182 yards, becoming the first tailback this season to eclipse 100 yards against the Buffaloes. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders had a strong outing despite the loss, completing 34-of-40 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns, though his interception near the goal line in the fourth quarter was a turning point.
Injuries plagued Colorado throughout the game. Beyond Hunter’s shoulder injury, receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. left the game in the second quarter, and Omarion Miller was helped off the field in the fourth quarter after a 51-yard reception. These key losses hindered Colorado’s ability to execute late in the game, especially on defense.
Kansas State’s win improved their record to 5-1, while Colorado dropped to 4-2. Despite the loss, Colorado remains 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play and now looks ahead to a crucial road game against Arizona. The Buffs will need to regroup, but the lingering uncertainty around Hunter’s injury status and the mounting injury concerns could present further challenges in their quest for a Big 12 title.