Colorado going with non-traditional look against Oklahoma State
For Senior Day at Folsom Field, the 25th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes will sport a striking, non-traditional uniform combination. The look features white helmets with a metallic gold Ralphie logo and a black facemask, paired with black jerseys and white pants. This bold ensemble reflects the program's modern identity under Deion Sanders, whose leadership has revitalized the Buffaloes in just his first year. As they welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys for the regular season finale, Colorado aims to finish strong and solidify its postseason hopes.
The Buffaloes enter the matchup as heavy favorites, with oddsmakers setting Oklahoma State as 16.5-point underdogs. The Cowboys have endured a challenging season, plagued by inconsistencies on both offense and defense. Running back Ollie Gordon II has been a rare bright spot, amassing 870 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. However, his production has declined from his stellar 2023 campaign, and his efforts haven’t been enough to mask the team’s broader struggles. Oklahoma State’s last meeting with Colorado, a 38-8 victory in the 2016 Alamo Bowl, feels like a distant memory amid their current woes.
Deion Sanders bans gang sign celebration at Colorado
For Colorado, this game is about more than just a win—it’s a statement. After facing adversity late in the season, the Buffaloes have a chance to end on a high note and generate momentum heading into recruiting season. A dominant performance from quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter could bolster the team’s postseason aspirations and leave a lasting impression on future recruits and fans. While their College Football Playoff hopes are slim, the Buffs have positioned themselves as a program on the rise.
Kickoff is set for Noon ET on ABC, giving Colorado a national stage to showcase its progress under Coach Prime.