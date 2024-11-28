Colorado has much to be thankful for and the best is yet to come
Thanksgiving is a time for reflection, gratitude, and celebration, and for fans of the Colorado Buffaloes, this year is particularly special.
CU football has undergone a remarkable transformation, becoming a household name once again. Buffs fans have much to be thankful for, starting with the visionary leadership of Athletic Director Rick George and the unparalleled impact of Deion Sanders.
George’s bold decision to hire Coach Prime was nothing short of revolutionary. Faced with skepticism and financial challenges, George made a $29.5 million bet on a five-year contract, despite CU lacking the immediate funds to support the deal. He put his trust in the vision of bringing Sanders to Boulder, a move that has since paid off in ways few could have imagined. The results speak for themselves: sold-out season tickets, record-breaking merchandise sales, and a booming local economy. More than that, the CU brand is thriving, attracting more student applications and national attention. George’s gamble has not only revitalized the football program but also brought immense benefits to the university and the Boulder community as a whole.
Coach Prime’s decision to come to CU was equally significant. Many doubted the program’s potential, urging Sanders to pursue opportunities in more established conferences like the SEC or Big Ten. Instead, he saw something special in Rick George’s vision and chose to take on the challenge. Sanders’ bold approach, particularly his utilization of the transfer portal, has redefined how college football programs can rebuild. In just two years, he’s taken CU from a single win in 2021 to eight wins in 2024, marking the program’s most successful season since 2016.
The turnaround has been nothing short of extraordinary. With bowl eligibility secured, CU is gearing up for its first postseason appearance since 2020, fulfilling a promise Sanders made to CU superfan Peggy Coppom, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Beyond this season’s achievements, the future looks even brighter. CU could potentially make history in the 2025 NFL Draft, with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders projected as top picks. Hunter, a Heisman favorite and two-way star, could become the first cornerback selected with the top pick, while Sanders would be the first CU quarterback drafted since 1997. Additionally, players like BJ Green and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig are poised to join them, solidifying CU’s presence on the national stage.
For CU fans, Thanksgiving is not just a celebration of past successes but a toast to the bright future ahead. The Buffs have delivered on every promise, and the best is yet to come.