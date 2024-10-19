Colorado jumps out to best start of the season at Arizona
Deion Sanders has been emphasizing the importance of consistency across all phases of the game for the Colorado Buffaloes. Early in this matchup against Arizona, it seems like the Buffs are following through with that vision. The game began in an unusual way, with Arizona attempting a surprise onside kick, which backfired.
Colorado quickly capitalized on the short field position, marching down and scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. Interestingly, the Buffs opted to run the ball four times on that five-play drive, a strategy that contrasts with their typical pass-heavy approach. While Colorado hasn’t established a strong yards per carry average so far, they are leaning heavily into the ground game, running the ball 13 times out of 20 offensive plays in the first quarter.
Shilo Sanders, who had a rough performance last week, came out much more energized this time around. He was nearly able to record a sack on a safety blitz, coming just a fraction of a second short of a big play. Another player who made an impact early on is Keaton Wade, the brother of fellow Buffs standout Destin Wade. Keaton made the most of his opportunity by registering the first sack of the game, setting a strong tone for Colorado’s defense.
On the other side of the ball, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has struggled to get into a rhythm. While he showcased his mobility with an impressive scramble reminiscent of Lamar Jackson, and connected with receiver Tetairoa McMillan on a few passes, these moments have not been enough to define Arizona’s early drives. The Wildcats have a respectable 5.3 yards per reception as a team, but 18 of their 42 rushing yards have come from Fifita’s single scramble.
Colorado’s offense has been productive in unconventional ways, with both of their early touchdowns coming from players who take snaps at running back. Isaiah Augustave, who was given the starting nod after earning it in practice, and freshman Drelon Miller, a versatile receiver who also sees time at running back, both found the end zone.
If Colorado’s defense can continue to limit Arizona’s explosive plays, the Buffs are positioned well for a successful outing. Even if this game doesn’t turn into a Shedeur Sanders aerial showcase, all signs point to a promising day for Colorado.