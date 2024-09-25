Colorado kicker Jace Feely out for rest of season with torn ACL
The Colorado Buffaloes are facing early season challenges due to injuries, with some key players expected to return soon. Running back Dallan Hayden, defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo, and safety Shilo Sanders could all be available for the upcoming game against UCF. However, the team received unfortunate news regarding their kicker, Jace Feely, following their win over Baylor.
On Sunday, Feely, the son of former NFL kicker Jay Feely, announced via X (formerly Twitter) that he would miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to a torn ACL. This is a significant loss for the Buffaloes, as Feely was handling kickoff duties and had the ability to make long-range field goals from over 50 yards, a valuable asset to the team.
During Tuesday’s press conference, head coach Deion Sanders addressed Feely’s absence, mentioning that former Oregon Ducks kicker Cristiano Palazzo would likely step into the role. Sanders praised Palazzo for his performance against Baylor, saying, “He did a phenomenal job coming in.” Coach Prime emphasized that the team has multiple options for the kicking position, including Alejandro Mata, but their priority is to prevent opponents from returning kickoffs by either sending the ball into the end zone or using strategic kicks to force fair catches.
Despite the setback with Feely’s injury, the Buffaloes are preparing to face UCF on the road this Saturday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET. With some players returning to the lineup and adjustments made on special teams, Colorado hopes to continue their early season momentum.