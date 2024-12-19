Colorado lands Northwest Missouri State transfer Zach Atkins
Zach Atkins has officially committed to the University of Colorado. Announcing his decision via Instagram on Tuesday, the standout tight end transfer from Northwest Missouri State turned down offers from several SEC programs to head west and join Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes. This marks a significant addition for Colorado as the team prepares to usher in a new chapter under Coach Prime.
Atkins drew considerable attention in the transfer portal, with programs like Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Illinois vying for his commitment. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end took visits to Arkansas and Ole Miss, even attending the Egg Bowl matchup between the Rebels and Mississippi State. However, it was his visit to Boulder that sealed the deal, culminating in his pledge to Colorado.
Atkins brings solid experience and production to the Buffaloes’ roster. After redshirting during the 2022 season, he appeared in 17 games over the past two years, recording 30 receptions for 360 yards and four touchdowns. His size and athleticism make him a compelling addition to Colorado's offensive scheme, with the potential to play a significant role regardless of who lines up under center.
For Atkins, the move to Colorado represents an opportunity to make an impact on a larger stage. With two years of eligibility remaining, he’ll aim to elevate his game and help the Buffaloes contend in a competitive Big 12 conference. His commitment underscores the program’s growing appeal under Sanders’ leadership and reflects a promising shift as Colorado builds for the future.
Atkins’ arrival in Boulder is just the latest sign of the excitement surrounding Colorado football, signaling that the Buffaloes are becoming a destination for top-tier talent.