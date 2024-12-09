Colorado linebacker Jeremiah Brown enters transfer portal
Colorado linebacker Jeremiah Brown has entered the transfer portal after three collegiate seasons. The journey for the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder has been marked by versatility and a willingness to adapt, transitioning positions multiple times while making impactful plays on defense and special teams.
After following Coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado, Brown played a limited role with the Buffaloes. In 2024, he appeared in three games, recording six tackles. The previous season, he participated in all 12 games, including one start against Oregon. Primarily contributing on special teams, Brown tallied 11 tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup. His adaptability was showcased as he moved from outside linebacker to inside linebacker during his time in Boulder.
Brown’s collegiate career began at Jackson State, where he developed into a playmaker under Coach Sanders. Over two seasons, he played in 20 games, recording 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. As a sophomore, he transitioned from inside linebacker to edge rusher, thriving with 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks in 13 games. Brown delivered consistent production, including a streak of five games with at least a half sack and standout performances such as two sacks against Bethune-Cookman and a career-high nine tackles against Alabama A&M.
Brown’s ability to impact games extended beyond defense, as he blocked a kick against Southern and contributed on special teams throughout his career.
Brown initially committed to FAU in high school but flipped to Jackson State to play for Sanders. When Sanders moved to Colorado, Brown followed, reflecting his loyalty and trust in the coach who helped shape his career.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Brown’s entry into the transfer portal opens the door for a new opportunity to showcase his versatility and leadership. His proven ability to adapt and contribute at multiple positions makes him a valuable addition for any program seeking an experienced defender.