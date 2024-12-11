Colorado linebacker Morgan Pearson enters transfer portal
Colorado linebacker Morgan Pearson has entered the transfer portal, seeking a fresh start after two seasons in Boulder. Pearson, a redshirt freshman in 2024, only saw playing time in one game during his tenure with the Buffaloes. Despite being a highly-touted recruit from Plainview, Oklahoma, Pearson struggled to find a role on the field under Coach Deion Sanders’ revamped program.
Coming out of high school, Pearson was a three-star prospect with an impressive resume. He earned national attention as a versatile athlete, playing receiver, linebacker, and contributing in the return game. His senior season at Plainview High was particularly notable, as he scored 14 total touchdowns and recorded six interceptions, returning three for scores. Pearson was highly regarded in Oklahoma, consistently ranked among the top six players in the state by multiple recruiting services. Nationally, he was ranked as high as the No. 17 inside linebacker by Rivals and the No. 41 athlete by ESPN.
Despite his potential, Pearson’s collegiate career at Colorado did not take off. The linebacker position saw fierce competition with a wave of transfers and new recruits brought in by Sanders, leaving Pearson buried on the depth chart. His departure provides him an opportunity to find a program where he can maximize his potential and contribute immediately. With four years of eligibility remaining, he will have ample time to develop and make an impact elsewhere.
Pearson’s athleticism also extends beyond football; he was a talented baseball player in high school, drawing Division I interest for his skills on the diamond. Whether he focuses solely on football or explores opportunities in both sports, Pearson’s raw talent and versatility make him an intriguing prospect for programs looking for a multi-dimensional player.