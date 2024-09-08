Buffs Beat

Colorado linebacker Trevor Woods ejected for targeting in second quarter vs. Nebraska

Colorado will be without its starting linebacker for the rest of the contest with Nebraska

Colorado will be without its starting linebacker for the rest of the contest with Nebraska.

Trevor Woods, a converted hard-hitting safety, was ejected for targeting after a hit he delivered to Huskers receiver Isaiah Neyor. The contact was without a doubt helmet-to-helmet for Woods, who looked dejected after the blow.

Woods will be out for the remainder of the game but will not have to serve a first-half suspension against Colorado State next week, since he was ejected in the first half against Nebraska.

Woods started his season with a fantastic effort against North Dakota State last week, but his senior campaign got a slight setback going into the Buffs Big 12 schedule. He recorded 56 total tackles, third-most on the team during the season. Had nine tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception in the end zone in last year's season opener win over TCU.

Colorado is down 28-0 at halftime against Nebraska. Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs will look to comeback without Shilo Sanders, who is out due to injury.

