Colorado linebacker Trevor Woods ejected for targeting in second quarter vs. Nebraska
Colorado will be without its starting linebacker for the rest of the contest with Nebraska.
Trevor Woods, a converted hard-hitting safety, was ejected for targeting after a hit he delivered to Huskers receiver Isaiah Neyor. The contact was without a doubt helmet-to-helmet for Woods, who looked dejected after the blow.
Woods will be out for the remainder of the game but will not have to serve a first-half suspension against Colorado State next week, since he was ejected in the first half against Nebraska.
Woods started his season with a fantastic effort against North Dakota State last week, but his senior campaign got a slight setback going into the Buffs Big 12 schedule. He recorded 56 total tackles, third-most on the team during the season. Had nine tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception in the end zone in last year's season opener win over TCU.
Colorado is down 28-0 at halftime against Nebraska. Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs will look to comeback without Shilo Sanders, who is out due to injury.