Colorado linebacker Trevor Woods enters transfer portal
Trevor Woods has entered the transfer portal after opting to redshirt the remainder of the 2024 season in September. The departure of the Colorado Buffaloes defender marks the end of a four-year tenure that saw him transition from safety to linebacker.
Woods began his college career in 2021, showcasing promise with 23 tackles and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, earning Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Over his four years, he recorded 167 tackles, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles. His versatility was evident when he switched to linebacker midway through the 2023 season, a move that brought both challenges and highlights.
In 2023, Woods started nine games despite battling injuries. He delivered standout performances, including a game-winning interception in double-overtime against Colorado State and a career-high 12 tackles against UCLA. However, his transition to linebacker exposed inconsistencies, particularly in pass coverage and run defense, which overshadowed his early-season heroics.
His sophomore campaign in 2022 was arguably his best, with 84 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He was recognized as Defensive Player of the Game against California and contributed significantly to victories over Arizona State and Cal.
Woods' career at Colorado was defined by his ability to adapt and his knack for delivering in crucial moments. From game-sealing interceptions to impactful special teams plays, he leaves behind a legacy of resilience and versatility.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Woods is seeking a fresh start and a program where he can maximize his potential as a seasoned defender. His experience and skillset make him a valuable addition to any team looking to bolster its defensive depth.