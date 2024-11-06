Colorado loses defensive end Dayon Hayes following season-ending surgery
Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Dayon Hayes has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery, head coach Deion Sanders confirmed. Hayes, a significant transfer addition from Pittsburgh, has been impactful on Colorado’s defense, tallying ten tackles and two sacks in just four games. The injury that sidelined Hayes remains undisclosed, but it has kept him off the field since the September 21 matchup against Baylor.
At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Hayes brought four years of experience from Pitt to Boulder, where he was part of Sanders’ second substantial wave of transfers. His absence leaves a gap in Colorado’s defensive line, prompting Sanders to adjust the team’s strategy. Offensive lineman Tyler Brown has taken on a unique role, rotating between offense and defense to provide support in Hayes’s absence. Brown’s flexibility reflects the adaptable nature Sanders has encouraged throughout the season as he continues to build a versatile roster.
On social media, Hayes shared an optimistic message with fans, stating, “This year brought a lot of wins, this L ain’t changing nothing though.” His message emphasizes his resilience and determination, despite the setback. Hayes’s recovery timeline remains unclear, but he appears motivated to overcome this hurdle.
The Buffs will look to regroup as they prepare for an upcoming game against Texas Tech in Lubbock. With the game set for Saturday at 4 p.m. on FOX, Sanders and the Buffaloes will need a collective defensive effort to counter Hayes's absence. This matchup is critical as Colorado seeks to maintain momentum in a season marked by high expectations and competitive play under Sanders’ leadership.