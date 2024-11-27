Colorado moves down in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Colorado Buffaloes slid nine spots to No. 25 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after a tough 37-21 loss to Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium. The defeat significantly dented Colorado’s chances of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game, a goal that seemed attainable just weeks ago. Entering the matchup, the Buffaloes controlled their destiny in the conference race, but the loss leaves them needing to win out and hope for help elsewhere to have a shot at playing for the title.
The game started ominously for Colorado as Kansas jumped out to a 17-0 lead by the second quarter. However, the Buffaloes’ resilience, led by Heisman contender Travis Hunter, sparked hope for a comeback. Hunter delivered another standout performance, recording eight receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. His efforts included a critical 51-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders, marking his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season. Despite Hunter’s brilliance, Colorado couldn’t overcome its early deficit, falling to a well-prepared Kansas team.
As the Buffaloes look ahead, they turn their focus to their final regular-season game against Oklahoma State. Still bowl eligible, Colorado has a chance to end the season with momentum and secure a quality postseason opportunity. Deion Sanders remains optimistic, emphasizing the program’s growth and the importance of finishing strong.
Senior Day at Folsom Field promises to be an emotional and electric affair, as the Buffaloes aim to give their fans a memorable sendoff to an up-and-down season. Kickoff is set for Noon ET on ABC, with Colorado looking to remind the college football world that their journey under Coach Prime is just getting started.