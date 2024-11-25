Colorado moves on from Kansas with another Travis Hunter Heisman performance
The Colorado Buffaloes had their sights set on making a statement against the Kansas Jayhawks, a pivotal matchup that could have catapulted them into contention for the Big 12 Championship. Since Deion Sanders took the reins following a dismal 1-11 season, the Buffs have aimed to prove their mettle, and this game was seen as a defining moment. A victory would have positioned them as frontrunners for the conference title, solidifying their status as one of college football’s most compelling turnaround stories.
However, the Buffs seemed unsettled at times, struggling on both sides of the ball against a relentless Kansas team. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders led Colorado’s resurgence and found himself under constant pressure. His frustration boiled over after a controversial late hit below the knees went unpenalized, a play that many, including Sanders himself, believed warranted a flag. The lack of officiating consistency added to the Buffs’ struggles, impacting their rhythm and momentum.
Despite the adversity, Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter showcased his undeniable talent. Down 17-0 in the second quarter, Hunter’s determination shone through as he scored his first touchdown of the game on a screen pass from Sanders, igniting a comeback attempt. Hunter’s performance was historic, setting his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season. He finished the contest with eight receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns, further cementing his place as one of the nation’s premier playmakers. Yet, even Hunter’s heroics weren’t enough to secure a win, as the Buffs fell short against the Jayhawks.
The loss caused Colorado to slide seven spots to No. 23 in the AP Top 25 rankings, leaving their Big 12 Championship hopes hanging by a thread. They now find themselves in a four-way tie in conference play, needing favorable outcomes from games involving Arizona State, Iowa State, and BYU to keep their championship aspirations alive.
As the Buffs prepare for their final regular-season game against Oklahoma State, they remain bowl eligible and eager to showcase their resilience. Coach Prime and his squad are determined to end the season on a high note, with eyes on securing a marquee bowl game. Senior Day at Folsom Field promises to be a spectacle, as the Buffs aim to prove that their journey under Coach Prime is far from over (Noon ET/TV: ABC).