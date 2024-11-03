Colorado moves up in AP Top 25 poll after bye week
The first Saturday in November set the stage for an unpredictable final month in college football. Week 10 was a rollercoaster, with seven ranked teams suffering losses, adding complexity to the AP Top 25 rankings and the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings. Four of these losses were dealt by unranked teams, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the season and making it challenging for voters to fairly assess each team’s position.
For AP voters, the decision-making process becomes difficult, as they must balance each team's season-long performance with how to react to the weekend’s losses. The complexity is further compounded by upsets from unranked teams, as there’s no clear head-to-head comparison to guide rankings adjustments. While upsets may not propel teams like Houston or Louisville directly into the top 25, they undoubtedly impact teams such as Kansas State and Clemson, whose profiles take a hit with each loss. Such weekends typically create a crowded middle ground in the rankings, with teams’ positions tightening and more frequent fluctuations likely in the coming weeks.
All of this occurs just ahead of the release of the season's first CFP Rankings, where fluidity and surprises are bound to continue. Historically, the AP poll and CFP Selection Committee rankings influence each other, but the sheer number of upsets this season has set the stage for dynamic changes across November. Whatever rankings emerge on Sunday or Tuesday will be temporary snapshots in an evolving playoff picture.
The chaotic weekend worked in favor of Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, who, despite a bye, climbed two spots in the AP Poll to No. 21. Colorado’s upward movement reflects how unpredictable results can favor teams on standby, as the Buffaloes now eye a Big 12 title bid. Meanwhile, BYU held steady at No. 9 after their bye week, remaining the Big 12's highest-ranked team heading into Week 11 and their “Holy War” rivalry against Utah.
Travis Hunter makes pitch for Heisman on two national broadcasts
At the top of the rankings, Oregon solidified their spot as the unanimous No. 1, with Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, and Texas rounding out the top five.
Here's the entire AP Top 25 rankings for Week 11.
1. Oregon (9-0)
2. Georgia (7-1)
3. Ohio State (7-1)
4. Miami (9-0)
5. Texas (7-1)
6. Penn State (7-1)
7. Tennessee (7-1)
8. Indiana (9-0)
9. BYU (8-0)
10. Notre Dame (7-1)
11. Alabama (6-2)
12. Boise State (7-1)
13. SMU (8-1)
14. LSU (6-2)
15. Texas A&M (7-2)
16. Ole Miss (7-2)
17. Iowa State (7-1)
18. Army (8-0)
19. Clemson (6-2)
20. Washington State (7-1)
21. Colorado (6-2)
22. Kansas State (7-2)
23. Pitt (7-1)
24. Vanderbilt (6-3)
25. Louisville (6-3)
Colorado returns to action on Saturday against Texas Tech, in a game set for 4 p.m. ET on FOX, as they aim to continue their push up the rankings.