Buffs Beat

Colorado moves up in AP Top 25 poll for second straight week

Buffaloes pick up a key win and get closer to Big 12 title bid

Jason Jones

Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 41-27 victory over Texas Tech propelled them up three spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, reinforcing their aspirations for a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship and potentially a coveted position in the 12-team College Football Playoff. This season has been marked by a series of thrilling victories and unexpected challenges, demonstrating that Colorado has the resilience and skill to thrive even in the most difficult environments.

With Iowa State’s loss to Kansas, Colorado now has control over its destiny in the Big 12. The Buffaloes’ triumph over Texas Tech secured their position for a strong run at the conference championship, set for December 7. With Utah next on their schedule, Colorado will look to capitalize on their momentum at Folsom Field, aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive.

What Deion Sanders said after Colorado's win over Texas Tech

This week's AP poll revealed significant shifts, especially in the top five, following a series of upsets. Ole Miss shocked Georgia, while Georgia Tech held on against Miami, removing the Hurricanes from the unbeaten ranks. Alabama's decisive win over LSU further highlighted Saturday's impactful results, leading to a reshuffling of the rankings. Oregon maintained their stronghold at No. 1 after controlling the game against Maryland, with Indiana and Penn State rising into the top five. Meanwhile, Big 12 contender BYU eked out a dramatic win over Utah with a late field goal, climbing to No. 7.

The top 10 now features Oregon at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, and Indiana. Tennessee, BYU, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Ole Miss round out the upper echelon, showcasing the fierce competition and depth across the rankings.

As the regular season approaches its conclusion, Colorado remains focused on reaching the Big 12 title game and making their case for the College Football Playoff. A win over Utah would only strengthen their position, adding another milestone in a season defined by resilience and growth. Colorado’s rise reflects the team’s hard work and belief in a successful season, setting them up as a force in college football.

Here's the entire AP Top 25 College Football Poll for Week 12.

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Tennessee

7. BYU

8. Notre Dame

9. Alabama

10. Ole Miss

11. Georgia

12. Miami

13. Boise State

14. SMU

15. Texas A&M

16. Army

17. Clemson

18. Colorado

19. Washington State

20. Kansas State

21. LSU

22. Louisville

23. South Carolina

24. Missouri

25. Tulane

Published
Jason Jones
JASON JONES

Home/Football