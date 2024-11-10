Colorado moves up in AP Top 25 poll for second straight week
The Colorado Buffaloes’ 41-27 victory over Texas Tech propelled them up three spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, reinforcing their aspirations for a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship and potentially a coveted position in the 12-team College Football Playoff. This season has been marked by a series of thrilling victories and unexpected challenges, demonstrating that Colorado has the resilience and skill to thrive even in the most difficult environments.
With Iowa State’s loss to Kansas, Colorado now has control over its destiny in the Big 12. The Buffaloes’ triumph over Texas Tech secured their position for a strong run at the conference championship, set for December 7. With Utah next on their schedule, Colorado will look to capitalize on their momentum at Folsom Field, aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive.
What Deion Sanders said after Colorado's win over Texas Tech
This week's AP poll revealed significant shifts, especially in the top five, following a series of upsets. Ole Miss shocked Georgia, while Georgia Tech held on against Miami, removing the Hurricanes from the unbeaten ranks. Alabama's decisive win over LSU further highlighted Saturday's impactful results, leading to a reshuffling of the rankings. Oregon maintained their stronghold at No. 1 after controlling the game against Maryland, with Indiana and Penn State rising into the top five. Meanwhile, Big 12 contender BYU eked out a dramatic win over Utah with a late field goal, climbing to No. 7.
The top 10 now features Oregon at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, and Indiana. Tennessee, BYU, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Ole Miss round out the upper echelon, showcasing the fierce competition and depth across the rankings.
As the regular season approaches its conclusion, Colorado remains focused on reaching the Big 12 title game and making their case for the College Football Playoff. A win over Utah would only strengthen their position, adding another milestone in a season defined by resilience and growth. Colorado’s rise reflects the team’s hard work and belief in a successful season, setting them up as a force in college football.
Here's the entire AP Top 25 College Football Poll for Week 12.
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Tennessee
7. BYU
8. Notre Dame
9. Alabama
10. Ole Miss
11. Georgia
12. Miami
13. Boise State
14. SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Army
17. Clemson
18. Colorado
19. Washington State
20. Kansas State
21. LSU
22. Louisville
23. South Carolina
24. Missouri
25. Tulane