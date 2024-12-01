Colorado moves up in latest AP Top 25 after Oklahoma State win
The Colorado Buffaloes climbed to No. 20 in the national rankings after a dominant 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State on Friday night. This victory showcased the Buffaloes’ potential under Deion Sanders, solidifying their status as one of the most improved teams in college football. The win was a complete performance, with the defense pitching a shutout and the offense firing on all cylinders. Despite the commanding win, the Buffaloes were officially eliminated from Big 12 title contention after BYU's win over Houston on Saturday, ending their championship hopes for the season.
While Colorado may not be competing for a conference title, their rise to prominence remains one of the season's most compelling narratives. Coach Prime’s leadership has reinvigorated the program, and players like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter have emerged as national standouts. Both players have confirmed their participation in Colorado's upcoming bowl game, a move that underscores Sanders' emphasis on team culture and commitment. In an era when many draft-eligible stars opt out of bowl games, this decision highlights the Buffaloes' dedication to setting a new standard for the program.
The national landscape also saw a shakeup this week, with Ohio State dropping from No. 1 to No. 7 after a 13-10 loss to Michigan. Oregon remains atop the rankings, followed by Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Georgia. Ohio State’s loss leaves them with an outside chance of making the College Football Playoff, adding intrigue to the season’s final weeks.
As the Buffaloes prepare for their bowl game, their No. 20 ranking marks a significant achievement in Sanders’ first season. While their Big 12 title hopes may have ended, Colorado’s resurgence positions them as a team to watch in the future. The program’s trajectory under Coach Prime suggests that this is only the beginning of a bright new era in Boulder.
Here's the entire AP Top 25 before championship weekend across the country.
1. Oregon
2. Texas
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Tennessee
7. Ohio State
8. SMU
9. Indiana
10. Boise State
11. Alabama
12. Arizona State
13. South Carolina
14. Miami
15. Ole Miss
16. Iowa State
17. BYU
18. Clemson
19. UNLV
20. Colorado
21. Illinois
22. Missouri
23. Syracuse
24. Army
25. Memphis