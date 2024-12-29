Colorado must find answers down big to BYU in Alamo Bowl
The Colorado Buffaloes find themselves in a precarious situation after Shedeur Sanders’ interception on the opening drive of the second half against BYU. This marked the 21st interception of the season for the Cougars, who lead the nation with 12 different players contributing to their defensive takeaway tally. Despite efforts to establish a rushing attack after halftime, the Buffs’ offense remained stagnant, unable to generate momentum.
The team appears to be struggling under the weight of individual aspirations, with players seemingly focused on making game-changing plays rather than executing their assignments cohesively. This disjointed effort has left Colorado trailing significantly, as BYU continues to dominate on both sides of the ball. Travis Hunter, Colorado’s standout Heisman candidate, has expressed frustration over the defensive schemes that leave their defense vulnerable and consistently out of position. The Buffs are being physically overwhelmed, lacking answers to BYU’s relentless offensive and defensive pressure.
Midway through the third quarter, Sionei Moa's 13-yard rushing touchdown extended the Cougars’ lead to 27-0, raising concerns about the remainder of the game. With the Buffs showing little resistance, speculation grows about how long Coach Prime will keep his star players, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, on the field. The risk of injury in a lopsided contest adds another layer of concern for Colorado, whose confidence and competitive spirit appear diminished.
This performance contrasts sharply with Colorado’s early-season identity as aggressive front-runners who dictated the tempo of games. Now trailing by four scores, the Buffs face an uphill battle, and their path to a comeback seems increasingly improbable. To regain control, the team must rediscover the focus and determination that characterized their early success under Coach Prime. The Buffs need to rally around the fundamentals—executing disciplined plays, tightening defensive coverage, and rekindling the energy that once defined their style of play.
Deion Sanders says college football needs a sweeping change with NIL
Coach Prime’s demeanor on the sidelines reflects the urgency of the moment. His leadership will be pivotal in steering the Buffs away from complacency and reminding the team of the larger mission. The glitz and glamour surrounding the program must take a back seat to grit and execution. If the Buffs are to salvage pride and avoid what could be one of their most embarrassing defeats under Coach Prime, they must channel their frustration into renewed effort and accountability.
Pat Shurmur says Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will "dominate" in NFL
As the clock winds down, the question remains—can the Buffs shake off the hype and return to the fundamentals that made them competitive, or will this game serve as a sobering reminder of the work that still lies ahead?