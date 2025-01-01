Colorado offensive lineman Hank Zilinskas enters transfer portal
Colorado Buffaloes center Hank Zilinskas has entered the transfer portal, marking a significant shift for the Buffs' offensive line. Zilinskas, a former three-star prospect out of Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado, leaves Boulder with three years to play two remaining on his eligibility clock.
A holdover from the previous coaching staff, Zilinskas represented one of the few "Original Buffs" who remained with the team after Deion Sanders took over as head coach. As a true freshman in 2023, he played 153 offensive snaps, contributing as both a center and a jumbo tight end in short-yardage situations. His versatility and size allowed him to carve out a niche early in his college career.
Zilinskas earned the starting center position at the beginning of the 2024 season, starting the first nine games. However, snap inconsistencies led to his replacement by walk-on true freshman Cash Cleveland. This change highlighted the Buffaloes' ongoing struggles to solidify their offensive line, an area Coach Sanders has prioritized in the transfer portal.
Zilinskas’ high school pedigree speaks to his potential. At Cherry Creek, under head coach and former Colorado All-American Dave Logan, Zilinskas anchored the offensive line for four straight Colorado State Championship teams. He started 28 consecutive games without surrendering a sack, contributing to an impressive 45-6 record during his tenure. His performance earned him recognition as one of Colorado's top prospects. ESPN ranked him the No. 21 center in his class, while 247Sports and On3 placed him among the top 15 players in the state.
Despite the setback at Colorado, Zilinskas' experience and championship background make him an attractive target in the transfer portal. As the Buffaloes continue to reshape their roster, Zilinskas' departure opens the door for new talent to emerge, while he looks for a fresh start elsewhere.
The Buffaloes have already added 12 new transfers in recent weeks, signaling aggressive efforts to revamp the program and address key positional needs. Zilinskas' next destination will likely be closely monitored by teams seeking a proven, experienced lineman with championship pedigree.