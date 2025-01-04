Colorado offensive lineman Kahlil Benson enters transfer portal
Kahlil Benson's decision to enter the transfer portal leaves a noticeable gap in the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive line depth heading into the 2025 season.
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman was a key contributor during his time at Indiana and Colorado, bringing experience and versatility to the trenches. His ability to play multiple positions—right guard, left guard, and right tackle—made him a valuable asset, but injuries limited his impact in Boulder. He was a vocal leader of the Buffs offensive line throughout fall camp and tried to make an immediate impact.
Benson's performance at Colorado, logging 405 offensive snaps over nine games, reflected solid production, with a Pro Football Focus grade of 66.7. However, injuries sidelined him for portions of the season, hindering his full potential. Before arriving at Colorado, Benson played 1,423 snaps for Indiana, including starting all 12 games at right tackle in 2023, where he allowed just one sack over 424 pass attempts.
Benson's departure creates a need for Coach Deion Sanders to solidify the Buffs' offensive line through the portal. As Colorado looks to build a competitive unit for the upcoming season, finding experienced linemen to replace Benson's versatility and physical presence will be crucial. The transfer portal will undoubtedly be a key area of focus for Sanders and his staff as they seek to reinforce their offensive front.