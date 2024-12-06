Colorado offensive lineman Payton Kirkland enters transfer portal
Payton Kirkland, a towering 6-foot-6, 380-pound offensive tackle, has entered the transfer portal after a brief stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. The Orlando, Florida native, who was a four-star recruit out of Dr. Phillips High School, originally signed with Texas in 2023 but did not see game action during his freshman season. Seeking a fresh start and greater playing opportunities, Kirkland transferred to Colorado, but his hopes for more reps were left unfulfilled as he remained unused throughout the 2024 season.
Kirkland's decision to transfer marks another chapter in what has been a highly anticipated career. Coming out of high school, he was a top-30 offensive lineman nationally and the No. 66 player in Florida, per 247Sports. His impressive high school career earned him over 50 scholarship offers from elite programs, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan State, and Miami. He also received the honor of competing in the prestigious 2023 All-American Bowl, showcasing his potential against the nation’s best.
Although his college journey has yet to take off, Kirkland’s talent remains evident. Rated as a .8800 transfer prospect by 247Sports, he is listed as the No. 471 overall player and No. 23 offensive tackle heading into the 2024 transfer cycle. His size, athleticism, and pedigree make him a highly attractive prospect for programs looking to bolster their offensive line.
Kirkland also boasts a strong football lineage. His uncle, Perry Harrington, was selected in the second round of the 1980 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles after a standout career at Jackson State. With four years of eligibility remaining, Kirkland still has ample time to develop and make an impact at his next destination.
For programs in need of offensive line depth, Kirkland’s blend of physical tools and untapped potential could be a valuable asset. His next step will be critical as he looks to finally capitalize on the opportunities that eluded him at Texas and Colorado.