Colorado offensive lineman Yakiri Walker enters transfer portal
Yakiri Walker has entered the transfer portal after spending a brief stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. Walker joined Colorado this past offseason as an undergraduate transfer from UConn and was initially expected to compete for the Buffaloes' starting center role. However, the position ultimately went to freshman Hank Zilinskas, leaving Walker on the sidelines. With two years to play two remaining, Walker has opted to seek a new opportunity elsewhere.
Walker arrived at Colorado with a strong transfer rating of .8800 from 247 Sports, ranking as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman and the No. 162 overall transfer player. At UConn, he played in 17 games across two seasons, showcasing consistent pass-blocking abilities. In 2023, he appeared in all 12 games, logging 797 snaps. His Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades highlighted his strengths, with pass-blocking marks exceeding 70.0 in five games and standout performances against UMass (83.2) and Boston College (83.1). He also committed just three penalties over the entire season, further underscoring his discipline and reliability.
Walker began his collegiate career at UConn in 2021 as a redshirt before seeing limited action in 2022, playing 37 snaps across five games. Despite his limited role that year, he still posted respectable PFF grades, including a 77.1 in pass blocking and a 73.6 in run blocking against Liberty.
Originally a three-star recruit out of high school, Walker was ranked as the No. 105 interior offensive lineman by 247 Sports. His solid foundation and demonstrated growth make him an appealing prospect for programs in need of an experienced and technically sound interior lineman. As Walker seeks a fresh start, he will aim to capitalize on his final year of eligibility to make a significant impact at his next destination.