Colorado outmatched by Nebraska for first road loss 28-10
Nebraska secured a decisive 28-10 victory over Colorado, thanks to a dominant defensive display and a steady performance from quarterback Dylan Raiola, who passed for 185 yards and a touchdown. The Cornhuskers (2-0) sacked Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders five times, consistently pressuring him and disrupting the Buffaloes’ (1-1) offensive rhythm. Nebraska’s win marked the final meeting of a four-game home-and-home series between the old Big Eight-Big 12 rivals, with Colorado having won the previous three.
Nebraska’s defense set the tone early, holding Colorado without a first down until the Buffaloes' fifth possession and limiting them to minus-2 yards in the first quarter. Defensive lineman Ty Robinson was instrumental, sacking Sanders on Colorado’s opening series and blocking a 29-yard field goal attempt by Alejandro Mata. “That's how we wanted to come out. Dominance,” Robinson said. The defense also stuffed the Buffaloes on two fourth-and-1 attempts and capitalized on a Sanders mistake when Tommi Hill intercepted a pass for a 7-yard pick-six, giving Nebraska an early 14-0 lead.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule expressed confidence in his team’s performance. “We expected this score, and we expected this to be like this,” Rhule said. “Our defense is a star. Everyone talked this guy, that guy, this guy. I kept saying they're forgetting our defense. They're forgetting the Blackshirts.”
The Huskers' offense also contributed, with Dante Dowdell rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Nebraska’s only touchdown through the air came on a bizarre play when CU linebacker LaVonta Bentley bobbled what seemed like a sure interception, allowing Rahmir Johnson to snatch the ball for an 18-yard score. This play helped Nebraska build a commanding 28-0 halftime lead, their largest since leading Northwestern 35-7 in 2021.
Colorado struggled throughout the game, hampered by poor offensive line play and a lack of discipline. Sanders was sacked five times, hurried nine times, and the Buffs’ running game was virtually nonexistent. Penalties also plagued Colorado, including an ejection for targeting, a personal foul, roughing the passer, and two pass interference calls. Head coach Deion Sanders acknowledged the team’s struggles, saying, “The way we started is just not indicative of who we are, and we just never got it together.”
Nebraska's defense held Colorado scoreless in the first half, marking the first time the Buffs had been held scoreless in an opening half since trailing Oregon 35-0 last year. Although Colorado scored in the second half with a field goal and a touchdown pass from Sanders to LaJohntay Webster, Nebraska's early lead proved insurmountable.
Colorado will look to rebound as they visit Colorado State on Saturday.