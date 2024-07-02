Colorado picked to finish 11th in 2024 Big 12 football media poll
The Colorado football team is expected to endure another challenging season in 2024, according to the Big 12 football media members who voted in the conference's preseason poll. After a disappointing 4-8 campaign and last-place finish in the Pac-12 last year, Colorado has been picked to finish eleventh in the newly expanded 16-team Big 12 conference. This ranking reflects skepticism among media members about the Buffs' ability to significantly improve despite notable individual talents on their roster.
Utah, another former Pac-12 school, is the media's top pick to win the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes received 20 first-place votes, and with seventh-year quarterback Cam Rising returning, they are projected to be a College Football Playoff contender.
Following Utah in the poll are Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Arizona, all of which the Buffs will face this season. This tough schedule includes matches against each of the top five teams in the preseason poll. Colorado will only play two teams (Baylor and Cincinnati) that were picked to finish in the bottom five. They're also one spot below TCU, who Coach Prime and the Buffs beat in Fort Worth to open the 2024 season.
The full Big 12 preseason poll is as follows:
1. Utah (906 points, 20 first-place votes)
2. Kansas State (889 points, 19 first-place votes)
3. Oklahoma State (829 points, 14 first-place votes)
4. Kansas (772 points, 5 first-place votes)
5. Arizona (762 points, 3 first-place votes)
6. Iowa State (661 points)
7. West Virginia (581 points)
8. UCF (551 points)
9. Texas Tech (532 points)
10. TCU (436 points)
11. Colorado (400 points)
12. Baylor (268 points)
13. BYU (215 points)
14. Cincinnati (196 points)
15. Houston (157 points)
16. Arizona State (141 points)
Despite the low expectations, Colorado does have some standout players. Shedeur Sanders, a preseason All-Big 12 quarterback, and Travis Hunter, the preseason defensive player of the year, are both on the Buffs' roster. However, their presence wasn't enough to earn Colorado any first-place votes in the poll, suggesting that media members are not confident in the team's overall prospects.
The media poll reflects a broader uncertainty about Colorado's return to the Big 12 under Coach Prime. Even with talented individuals like Sanders and Hunter, the Buffs face an uphill battle to rise above their predicted 11th-place finish. As teams gather in Las Vegas for Big 12 Football Media Days on July 9-10, all eyes will be watching closely to see how Colorado positions itself for the upcoming season.
Overall, while individual talents may shine, Colorado’s journey through the 2024 season is expected to be fraught with challenges, and the Buffs will need to exceed expectations significantly to improve their standing in a highly competitive Big 12 conference.