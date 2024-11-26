Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders won't be suspended for shoving ref vs. Kansas
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will not face a suspension from the Big 12 after making contact with an official during Saturday’s game against Kansas. A Big 12 source confirmed to SI that any disciplinary action stemming from the incident would be handled internally by the Colorado program.
The incident occurred in the second half of the game when Sanders found himself in the middle of a heated altercation with Kansas defenders. In the ensuing chaos, Sanders shoved a referee on the field. Despite the visible contact, Sanders was not penalized during the game. The altercation was preceded by a controversial hit to Sanders’ knees by Kansas defensive end Dean Miller, a play widely criticized on social media as dirty. The hit drew significant attention, with many fans and analysts coming to Sanders’ defense, citing the need for stricter enforcement of player safety rules.
On the field, Sanders delivered one of his best performances of the season, completing 23 of 29 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. His efficiency and poise were complemented by the stellar performance of Colorado’s offensive line, which allowed only one sack throughout the game. Sanders’ ability to bounce back from adversity and maintain focus underscored his leadership and skill as a quarterback.
The Buffaloes, currently ranked No. 23 in the nation, now turn their attention to a critical matchup against Oklahoma State for Senior Day on Black Friday. The game, set to kick off at noon ET on ABC, will be a pivotal moment for Colorado as they look to solidify their position in the postseason picture. With Sanders leading the offense, the Buffaloes aim to close the regular season on a high note in front of a home crowd at Folsom Field.
As questions about player safety and discipline continue to circulate, Sanders’ resilience remains a defining trait in a standout season for the Buffaloes.