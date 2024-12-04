Colorado QB Walter Taylor enters the transfer portal
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Walter Taylor has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, as he confirmed to On3. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound sophomore, originally from Jackson, Alabama, will have two years of eligibility remaining. A former four-star recruit in the 2022 class, Taylor joined Vanderbilt out of high school, where he was ranked the No. 20 quarterback nationally by 247Sports.
During his time at Vanderbilt, Taylor was utilized sparingly, appearing in five games primarily as a rusher. He recorded 30 carries for 103 yards and scored his first career touchdown on a 2-yard run against Ole Miss. Despite his limited playing time, Taylor was recognized for his academic achievements, earning a spot on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2022.
Taylor transferred to Colorado earlier this year, joining former Vanderbilt teammate Will Sheppard. However, he did not see any game action for the Buffaloes as the backup to star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. His dual-threat capabilities and impressive high school resume—4,018 total yards and 51 touchdowns as a senior—highlight his potential as a playmaker.
With the transfer portal officially opening on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, Taylor will look to find a new opportunity to showcase his skills. At his size and with his athleticism, Taylor’s combination of rushing ability and pro-style passing could attract programs looking for a versatile quarterback with room to grow.