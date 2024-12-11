Colorado quarterback Destin Wade enters transfer portal
Colorado quarterback Destin Wade has entered the transfer portal after spending the 2024 season as a backup to Shedeur Sanders under head coach Deion Sanders. Wade, one half of the highly-touted Wade twins, originally transferred to Colorado from Kentucky with high expectations but did not see the field in 2024.
Listed with a transfer rating of .8600 by 247 Sports, Wade ranks as the No. 254 overall transfer and the No. 38 quarterback. He will enter the portal as an undergraduate transfer with three years of eligibility remaining to play three seasons. His potential to make an impact in college football remains high given his versatility as both a passer and a runner.
Wade began his college career at Kentucky, where he redshirted his freshman season in 2022. Despite limited opportunities, he showcased glimpses of his talent in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl, completing 16 of 30 passes for 98 yards against Iowa. He also demonstrated his mobility, logging 17 rushing attempts for a net of 23 yards, including a game-long run of 19 yards. In 2023, Wade continued to develop while practicing with the Wildcats but opted to transfer in search of playing time and a better fit.
Deion Sanders sends message to transfer portal players about coming to Colorado
As a high school recruit, Wade was a four-star prospect with notable athleticism. On3 ranked him as the No. 12 athlete in the class of 2022 and the No. 20 player from Tennessee, while ESPN listed him as the No. 293 player nationally and the No. 24 athlete.
Now in the portal, Wade’s dual-threat ability, experience, and three years of eligibility make him a highly appealing option for programs looking to develop a dynamic quarterback. His next destination will likely provide the opportunity to showcase the skills that made him a coveted recruit.