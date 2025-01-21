Colorado ranked in final AP Top 25 college football poll for 2024 season
The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2024 season will be remembered as one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent college football history. Ranked No. 25 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, Colorado capped off a season of resurgence under head coach Deion Sanders. While the Buffaloes didn’t win the Big 12 or beat any ranked opponents, their achievements must be evaluated in the context of where the program stood just two years ago.
In 2022, Colorado endured a dismal 1-11 season, widely regarded as one of the worst performances by any Power Four program. Coach Sanders arrived in 2023 and immediately elevated the team’s competitiveness, finishing 4-8 in his first year. The 2024 campaign saw Colorado take a quantum leap, finishing 9-4 overall and 7-2 in the Big 12, tied for first place in the conference. Although tiebreakers kept them out of the Big 12 Championship Game, the Buffaloes’ progress was undeniable.
One of the season’s defining stories was the play of two transcendent talents: Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Hunter, a two-way star, had a historic season, highlighted by winning the second Heisman Trophy in program history. His performance solidified his status as one of the most versatile and decorated players in college football history. Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, delivered arguably the best quarterback play in the country, dazzling fans with his poise, accuracy, and leadership. Colorado’s receiving corps, anchored by some of the nation’s top talents, was widely regarded as the best in college football.
Defensively, the Buffaloes made significant strides, transforming one of the nation’s weakest units into one of the most improved. The team’s balance on both sides of the ball was instrumental in securing their best record since 2016, when Colorado went 10-4 and won the Pac-12 South.
Although the season ended with a humbling 36-14 loss to BYU in the Valero Alamo Bowl, the Buffaloes’ accomplishments far outweighed their setbacks. The program’s revival has ignited a new era of hope and excitement in Boulder, with Coach Sanders proving that his vision and leadership can yield tangible results. By finishing in the Top 25, Colorado re-established itself as a competitive force in college football and laid the foundation for sustained success in the years to come.