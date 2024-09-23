Colorado receives no votes in latest AP Top 25 poll following thrilling Baylor win
The Colorado Buffaloes secured a thrilling overtime victory against the Baylor Bears on Saturday, pushing their season record to an impressive 3-1. Despite the victory, the Buffaloes remained unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 5. This marks the third consecutive week the Buffs haven't received a single vote, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the team to make its poll debut.
The Buffs began the season unranked, receiving only one vote in both the preseason and Week 1 polls. However, a 28-10 loss to Nebraska in early September seemingly erased them from the voters’ minds. Since then, Colorado has clawed its way back, with their latest triumph over Baylor demonstrating their resilience. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was instrumental, throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns. His most pivotal play came at the end of regulation, as he launched a 43-yard pass to LaJohntay Wester, who caught it in the end zone to force overtime.
In the overtime period, Colorado scored quickly, with running back Micah Welch diving into the end zone. Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter sealed the win by forcing a fumble at the goal line, keeping Baylor from equalizing. The win, while dramatic, was against a Baylor team that now stands at 2-2, making it unclear if it will be enough to sway voters in future polls.
However, it didn't stop voters from casting suspect ballots for the week. Arizona received two votes after being idle and suffering a 31-7 loss to No. 23 Kansas State in the previous week. The Wildcats of Manhattan somehow managed to stay in the Top 25 after a 38-9 loss against BYU. Also, South Carolina received seven votes after a 43-point win over Akron after dropping the previous game to LSU, who took a loss to open the season against Southern Cal. The Trojans took a loss to Michigan but remained at No. 13 this week.
Colorado fans now turn their attention to next week’s matchup against UCF, followed by a bye week and an October 12 clash against Kansas State. It remains to be seen if the Buffaloes' winning ways will finally earn them a spot in the national rankings.