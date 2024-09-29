Colorado receives one vote in latest AP Top 25 poll
The Colorado Buffaloes continue to turn heads as they receive a vote in the latest AP Top 25 poll after a dominant 48-21 road victory against UCF. With this win, the Buffaloes improved to 4-1 on the season heading into their bye week. Led by an impressive all-around performance, Colorado is starting to gain national attention, demonstrating that they can compete with the best of college football.
Despite not cracking the Top 25, receiving a vote is a positive sign for head coach Deion Sanders and his squad. The Buffaloes have shown consistent improvement and resilience, especially after this decisive win over UCF. The upcoming bye week will give them time to regroup and prepare for the second half of their season as they look to continue their upward trajectory.
What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after upset win over UCF
Meanwhile, at the top of the AP poll, Alabama surged to No. 1 after a thrilling 41-34 victory over the former top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, who now find themselves at No. 5. Texas moved up to No. 2, followed by Ohio State at No. 3 and Tennessee at No. 4, completing the new-look Top 5.
In the Big 12, No. 16 Iowa State took over as the conference's highest-ranked team following Utah's narrow loss to Arizona. The Utes, who fell to 18th, are still in contention for the conference title but will need to bounce back from their recent setback.
As Colorado heads into the bye week, they will focus on building momentum for their remaining games, with the ultimate goal of continuing to climb in the rankings.