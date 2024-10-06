Colorado receives votes in latest AP Top 25 poll following bye week
The Colorado Buffaloes football team, led by head coach Deion Sanders, continues to garner national attention, even during their bye week. Despite not playing in Week 6, the Buffaloes received three votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, reflecting the ongoing belief in their potential this season. Coach Prime’s squad has captivated college football fans with their high-profile performances and bold leadership, maintaining relevance in the rankings conversation.
The Buffaloes’ ability to receive votes in the AP poll during a bye week speaks volumes about the respect they’ve earned from voters. Their exciting offensive play, driven by standout performances from players like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, has positioned them as a team to watch. The three votes in the latest poll suggest that voters still see promise in the Buffaloes, despite recent challenges, including a few losses to ranked opponents.
This recognition comes in a year when Coach Prime’s first season at Colorado has drawn significant attention, both for the team's potential and for the excitement surrounding his coaching style.
Meanwhile, the AP Top 25 saw significant movement, particularly at the top. Texas climbed to No. 1 in the nation, taking over the top spot from Alabama following the Crimson Tide's shocking loss to unranked Vanderbilt. The Longhorns, despite being off in Week 6, earned 52 first-place votes, surpassing Ohio State, who came in second after a dominant 35-7 victory over Iowa.
Other notable changes in the poll included Oregon moving up to No. 3, while previously top-ranked teams Missouri and Michigan fell out of the top 20 following their losses. As Colorado prepares for its next game against No. 18 Kansas State, the national spotlight will likely stay focused on them, with Coach Prime continuing to lead the charge and drive the narrative around his team.