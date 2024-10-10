Colorado releases depth chart for Kansas State
The Colorado Buffaloes have made significant changes to their depth chart ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the 18th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Most notably, three offensive linemen—Tyler Johnson, Yakiri Walker, and Wyatt Hummel—have been omitted from this week’s lineup. All three had transferred to Colorado during the offseason under Coach Deion Sanders, but none will be available for this upcoming game.
Tyler Johnson, who transferred from the University of Houston, was one of the most anticipated additions to the team. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive guard was an All-American talent in Texas before spending the past two seasons with the Houston Cougars. Last year, Johnson played over 700 snaps in 11 games for UH. Despite these credentials, he has yet to feature in the Buffaloes’ lineup this season.
Yakiri Walker, another transfer, came to Colorado from UConn. The DeSoto, Texas, native had been part of the offensive line rotation as a backup center. However, Walker has now been removed from the depth chart, and IMG Academy product Cash Cleveland has taken his place.
In a positive development for Colorado, safety Shilo Sanders returns to the lineup after suffering a forearm injury in Week 2 against Nebraska. Although listed as a backup behind Carter Stoutmire, Sanders’ return is an important boost for the Buffaloes’ defense.
As Colorado prepares to face a tough Kansas State team at Folsom Field, the changes to the lineup reflect ongoing adjustments by Coach Prime as he navigates the season. The Saturday night contest will be another crucial test for the Buffaloes as they continue their challenging schedule.