Colorado rolls to best start in Prime era with 34-7 win at Arizona
The Colorado Buffaloes secured a commanding 34-7 victory over Arizona in Tucson on Saturday, marking a critical win in their season under head coach Deion Sanders. With the win, the Buffaloes improved to 5-2, their best start since 2018. The game showcased a well-rounded performance from Colorado, especially on both sides of the ball, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Shedeur Sanders had a solid showing, completing 23 of 33 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns, despite throwing two interceptions. The Buffaloes capitalized on early momentum, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and maintaining control throughout the game. Sanders’ passing accuracy and ability to manage the game were critical in establishing this early lead and keeping Arizona’s defense on its heels. He found key targets downfield and spread the ball efficiently, contributing to a consistent offensive attack.
However, it wasn’t just Sanders who helped guide the Buffs to victory. Colorado’s running game was equally impactful, with the team combining for 148 rushing yards and two scores. This balance between the run and pass kept Arizona’s defense guessing and allowed Colorado to control the pace of the game. The Buffaloes’ offensive line also played a pivotal role, giving Shedeur Sanders the protection he needed to make plays and creating running lanes for the backs.
Arizona, on the other hand, struggled to find any rhythm offensively. Quarterback Noah Fifita had a tough afternoon, constantly under pressure from a relentless Colorado pass rush. Fifita was sacked seven times and finished the game with 138 passing yards, one touchdown, and a late interception. His lone bright spot came in the second half when he threw a touchdown pass, but Arizona never truly threatened to close the gap.
Defensively, Colorado shined as well. Even with star player Travis Hunter leaving the game at halftime, the Buffs continued to dominate. Colton Hood stepped up in Hunter’s absence, intercepting Fifita late in the game to seal the victory. The Buffs’ defense was stifling, holding Arizona’s offense to just seven points and consistently disrupting the Wildcats’ passing attack.
Overall, this victory highlights the growth and versatility of Deion Sanders’ squad as they look ahead to the remaining challenges in their season.