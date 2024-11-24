Colorado's Big 12 title hopes in danger after loss to Kansas
The No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes defense struggled mightily against the Kansas Jayhawks, allowing the opposing offense to dominate from the opening kickoff. Missed tackles were a glaring issue for the Buffs, who typically average 8.8 missed tackles in their wins this season. However, heading into the fourth quarter, they had already racked up an alarming 16. This lack of execution has allowed Kansas to score on every possession, leaving the Buffs' normally aggressive front seven looking uncharacteristically passive.
One can't help but wonder if the Buffs have fallen victim to overconfidence. With whispers of Big 12 championship contention and praise heaped on them all season, it’s possible they underestimated a Kansas team that has already taken down two ranked opponents. The Buffs’ coaching staff prepared them for moments like these—games where mental toughness and resilience would be tested for the full 60 minutes. Yet, against the Jayhawks, something is clearly missing.
Kansas makes history as the only team with a losing record in FBS to beat the ranked teams in consecutive weeks. An amazing feat after starting the season 2-6 for the Jayhawks.
Kansas running back Devin Neal was unstoppable, torching the Buffs defense with 37 carries for 207 rushing yards, 287 total yards from scrimmage, and four touchdowns. The Buffs didn't have an answer for Neal, whose performance has been the backbone of the Jayhawks' offensive dominance. If Colorado has any hope of staging a comeback, stopping Neal must become their top priority.
On offense, Shedeur Sanders has been the lone bright spot for Colorado, doing his best to keep his team in the game. Late in the fourth quarter, with the Buffs trailing by 16 points and six minutes left on the clock, Sanders orchestrated a drive into scoring position. However, the team’s inability to capitalize became evident when a fourth-down attempt fell short. Sanders’ pass to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester in the end zone was broken up, leaving the Buffs facing a daunting 4th-and-21. His subsequent incomplete pass turned the ball over to Kansas, giving them excellent field position to close out the game.
With time running out and Kansas only needed a few first downs to seal the victory, the Buffs’ hopes of a Big 12 Championship appear to be slipping away. If they are to bounce back, Colorado will need to address their defensive shortcomings and rediscover the fight that carried them earlier in the season.