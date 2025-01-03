Colorado's BJ Green declares for the 2025 NFL Draft
BJ Green’s decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft represents a significant milestone for both his career and the Colorado Buffaloes football program. As one of Colorado’s defensive anchors, Green’s departure signals the loss of a key playmaker but highlights the program’s increasing prominence under Coach Deion Sanders.
Green transferred to Colorado from Arizona State ahead of the 2024 season and immediately became an impact player. His leadership and on-field production helped propel the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a fourth-place finish in the Big 12. Green’s defensive dominance was reflected in his stat line—33 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses consistently made him a cornerstone of Colorado’s defensive unit.
Over his collegiate career, Green demonstrated remarkable durability and performance. In four seasons split between Arizona State and Colorado, he accumulated 93 tackles, 21 sacks, and three forced fumbles. His tenure at Arizona State showcased his early potential, recording 60 tackles (21 for loss), 13.5 sacks, and a forced fumble across 36 games. Notably, Green never missed a game throughout his collegiate career, a testament to his resilience and preparation.
Green’s growth as a player was shaped by the mentorship of Coach Prime, former defensive end coach Vincent Dancy, and NFL legend Warren Sapp. Their guidance helped refine his technique and develop his instincts, making him a formidable force on the field and a coveted NFL prospect. His second-team All-Pac-12 honor in 2023 serves as further validation of his talent and work ethic.
WATCH: Warren Sapp laid out by Colorado Buffaloes player in practice
While Green’s departure leaves a void, it underscores Colorado’s evolution into a program capable of producing NFL-caliber talent. With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter also eyeing the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buffaloes face a critical transition period. However, Coach Sanders’ reputation for attracting top-tier talent ensures that Colorado’s upward trajectory will continue.
BJ Green’s journey reflects the spirit of Colorado’s football resurgence—a blend of opportunity, grit, and development that positions players for success at the next level. His NFL aspirations are not just personal achievements but markers of the program’s bright future.