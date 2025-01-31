Colorado's Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig won't play in Shrine Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig will not participate in Thursday night’s East-West Shrine Bowl, despite a strong week of practice.
Silmon-Craig, known for his aggressive and physical style of play, was seen at AT&T Stadium without pads, signaling his absence from the game. While the reason for his decision remains unclear, his impressive college career speaks for itself.
At 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Silmon-Craig has built a reputation as a hard-hitting defensive playmaker. In the 2023 season with Colorado, he played in 12 games, starting 10, and was a key contributor on defense.
He logged 673 defensive snaps, recorded 44 total tackles (32 solo), two tackles for loss, a sack, and three interceptions, which tied for the team lead. One of his standout performances came against in-state rival Colorado State, where he registered nine tackles and an interception.
Before transferring to Colorado, Silmon-Craig played under Coach Prime at Jackson State, where he developed into a top-tier defensive back. Across 25 games with the Tigers, he accumulated 111 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, and five interceptions.
His ability to create turnovers and disrupt offenses made him a key piece of Jackson State’s dominant defense. In 2022, he was named First-Team All-SWAC after posting 63 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.
Though he won’t take the field for the Shrine Bowl, Silmon-Craig’s skill set and physicality have undoubtedly caught the attention of NFL scouts. His combination of versatility, tackling ability, and ball-hawking instincts make him an intriguing prospect as he prepares for the next chapter of his football career.
The East-West Shrine Game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.