Colorado's Chidozie Nwankwo likely to return vs. UCF after forearm injury
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has confirmed that defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo is likely to return for the team’s upcoming matchup against UCF on Saturday. Nwankwo, a transfer who has already made an impact on the Buffaloes’ defense, suffered a forearm injury during Colorado’s 28-10 loss to Nebraska. Before the injury, Nwankwo recorded three tackles and a sack, showcasing his ability to be a disruptive force on the defensive line.
His return is expected to bolster a Buffaloes defense that will need to contain UCF’s high-powered offense. UCF features a talented backfield with running back RJ Harvey and dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson. Both players present unique challenges with their ability to create plays both on the ground and through the air. Nwankwo’s experience and presence in the trenches will be critical in helping Colorado apply pressure and slow down UCF’s offensive attack.
Colorado heads into this pivotal matchup with UCF at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, looking to rebound from recent struggles. With Nwankwo back in the lineup, the Buffaloes hope to solidify their defensive front and secure a much-needed win. His ability to generate pressure and stop the run will be key as the team tries to contain UCF’s dynamic offensive threats.