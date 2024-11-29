Colorado's defense puts on a first half show vs. Oklahoma State
The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes defense came out with renewed intensity against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, responding emphatically after last week’s disappointing performance against Kansas. Coach Prime’s “last call” challenge seems to have ignited a fire within the team, as the Buffs are ringing the bell repeatedly on defense. This week’s performance is a stark contrast to their struggles against Kansas running back Devin Neal, who shredded the defense for 207 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries. The Buffs’ inability to tackle effectively and slow down the Jayhawks left their playoff hopes in the hands of other Big 12 teams.
Against Oklahoma State, however, the Buffaloes’ defensive front seven has been nothing short of dominant. Focused and aggressive, they have set the tone early, ensuring the Cowboys’ offense finds no rhythm. In the first quarter alone, Colorado’s defense allowed just one first down and a meager 16 total yards. Their relentless pass rush has accounted for three sacks, consistently keeping the Cowboys behind the chains and out of sync. CU defensive coordinator Robert Livingston has orchestrated a game plan centered on pressure, and the results are evident. The constant harassment of Oklahoma State quarterback Maealiuaki Smith has forced errant throws, including one intercepted by Travis Hunter.
Hunter, a standout performer and Heisman hopeful, continues to bolster his case for college football’s most prestigious award. His first quarter pick brought his season total to four, showcasing his ability to make game-changing plays. Not to be outdone, fellow defensive back Shilo Sanders also made a significant impact, recovering a forced fumble that provided the Buffs’ offense with excellent field position. This turnover helped the Buffs capitalize and extend their lead.
The Buffaloes’ defense has been instrumental in the team’s success so far, with their efforts directly contributing to 14 of Colorado’s 21 first-quarter points. Their dominance has forced the Cowboys into five three-and-outs on six possessions, with an average time of possession of just over a minute per drive. The Cowboys have managed only four yards per possession, a testament to the Buffs’ relentless defensive pressure.
With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Buffs have shown they can rise to the occasion. If this defensive performance continues, Colorado could keep their postseason dreams alive and make a strong statement in the Big 12.