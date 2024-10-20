Colorado's Deion Sanders provides injury update on Travis Hunter
After the Colorado’s 34-7 victory over Arizona, Deion Sanders provided an injury update on two-way star Travis Hunter, who had been dealing with a shoulder injury. Hunter, known for his exceptional play on both offense and defense, did not return after halftime, raising questions about his status moving forward.
Sanders addressed the situation by acknowledging Hunter's determination to be on the field, saying, “He’s a little sore, a little banged up. Travis wanted to play. I don’t know if he was quite 100% ready, but a half of Travis is a whole of somebody.” This statement highlighted Hunter's desire to contribute despite his physical limitations. While Hunter did manage to play in the first half, Sanders admitted that his condition impacted his performance at times.
Hunter's presence, even at less than full strength, was still crucial for Colorado. Known for his dynamic ability to play on both sides of the ball, he contributed to the Buffaloes’ early dominance in the game before his departure. Despite his soreness, his influence was felt, especially in Colorado’s defensive efforts, where they kept Arizona in check.
As the Buffaloes look ahead, their next challenge comes against Cincinnati next Saturday, with a late-night kickoff scheduled for 10:15 p.m. on ESPN. Whether Hunter will be fully recovered by then remains to be seen, but Sanders will undoubtedly keep a close eye on his health. Hunter’s availability will be key as Colorado aims to continue their successful season.