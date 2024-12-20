Colorado's five-star QB Julian Lewis reportedly played with broken throwing hand
Julian Lewis showcased remarkable determination during the Georgia 6A football playoffs by playing with a reported broken throwing hand. The nation’s No. 2 passer and Colorado Buffaloes signee led Carrollton High School to the state championship game, ultimately falling short in a 38-24 loss to Grayson on Wednesday night.
Despite the injury, Lewis continued to demonstrate the skill and poise that have made him one of the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. His final high school season was nothing short of extraordinary, completing 75.8% of his passes for 3,272 yards and 44 touchdowns. Over two years, he amassed over 7,000 yards and 96 touchdowns, solidifying his reputation as a "polished, productive signal-caller" with exceptional accuracy and decision-making. His ability to thrive in structured offensive systems and the quick passing game has made him a highly sought-after talent.
Lewis will join the Buffaloes as the centerpiece of their 2025 recruiting class, and he is widely expected to succeed Colorado's passing leader, Shedeur Sanders. However, Colorado’s recent addition of former blue-chip Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter has sparked speculation. Some wonder if the move was influenced by concerns over Lewis’ injury and its potential impact on his early college career.
Scouts have identified areas for growth in Lewis' game, including physical development, arm strength, and extending plays under pressure. However, his mental toughness and maturity have already been on full display, especially during the playoffs. Lewis also navigated the complexities of modern recruiting with notable professionalism, securing NIL deals and managing his reclassification process seamlessly.
As Lewis heads to Boulder, his signing is a testament to Colorado football’s growing appeal under Coach Deion Sanders. His presence could attract additional elite recruits, providing the Buffaloes with a cornerstone quarterback to sustain their upward trajectory. Despite his injury, Lewis’ resilience and talent promise a bright future for Colorado football.