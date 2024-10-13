Colorado's Jimmy Horn Jr. out with injury vs. Kansas State
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. exited the game against No. 18 Kansas State with an injury, adding to the Buffs’ growing list of setbacks. The dynamic playmaker was escorted to the locker room for evaluation and is considered doubtful to return. His absence is a significant blow to Colorado’s offense, as Horn has been a key target for quarterback Shedeur Sanders throughout the season. Known for his speed and ability to stretch the field, Horn’s injury will force the Buffaloes to look for alternative options on offense as they attempt to mount a comeback.
This injury marks the second major setback for Colorado in this game, following the departure of two-way star Travis Hunter. Hunter, who has been a pivotal player on both sides of the ball this season, returned to the sidelines but notably did not have his helmet, signaling that his return to the game was unlikely. Hunter’s absence impacts both Colorado’s offense and defense, as he has excelled as a wide receiver and cornerback.
With 5:52 remaining in the third quarter, Colorado found itself trailing 21-7, with Kansas State maintaining control of the game. The loss of both Horn and Hunter has significantly weakened the Buffaloes' ability to close the gap. Colorado will need other players to step up in the absence of two of their biggest playmakers. With the team’s depth being tested, this matchup against a ranked opponent presents a significant challenge for Deion Sanders’ squad as they fight to stay competitive.