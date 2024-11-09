Colorado's Jimmy Horn Jr. questionable to return vs. Texas Tech
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. was listed as questionable to return following a lower body injury suffered in the first half against Texas Tech.
FOX sideline reporter Allison Williams shared the update coming out of halftime, raising concerns about Horn’s availability for the rest of the game. Horn has been a consistent performer for Colorado’s offense, stepping up as the team’s third-leading receiver over the season’s first eight games. Heading into the matchup with the Red Raiders, he had tallied 33 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown, showcasing his ability to make key plays for the Buffaloes.
This isn’t the first time Horn has faced challenges with injury this season. He was previously sidelined during the second half against Kansas State, and his absence affected Colorado’s offensive rhythm. Horn’s presence as a dependable target has made him a crucial component of Colorado’s passing game, especially with quarterback Shedeur Sanders relying on him as a reliable option downfield.
Now trailing 13-10 at halftime, Sanders and the Buffaloes will need to adapt if Horn cannot return for the second half. They’ll receive the kickoff, hoping to capitalize on the momentum from the second quarter and find other receivers who can fill Horn’s role. With the stakes high, Colorado’s offense will look to find alternative solutions in the passing game to compensate for Horn’s potential absence. The pressure is on the Buffs’ offense to mount a comeback, with adjustments likely necessary to keep pace with Texas Tech in a critical moment of the game.