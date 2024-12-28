Colorado's LaJohntay Wester earns new jersey number for Alamo Bowl
Deion Sanders’ arrival at Colorado has redefined the culture and expectations of the football program. Known as Coach Prime, Sanders has consistently emphasized discipline, accountability, and hard work as the pillars of success. His leadership style, rooted in old-school values, has sparked a transformation that goes beyond the field, impacting the players' lives academically and personally.
From the moment Sanders stepped onto campus, he made it clear that nothing would be handed out—everything had to be earned. His declaration that “everything on the football field, including jerseys, is earned” set the tone for a rigorous yet rewarding environment. Players were challenged to prove their worth through dedication to the playbook, consistent performance, and unwavering effort. This ethos aligns with Sanders’ belief that self-discipline and integrity are essential for personal growth and success.
One of the most striking examples of Sanders’ philosophy in action is the case of wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. Wester transferred to Colorado from Florida Atlantic University, where he earned accolades such as First-Team All-Conference and Special Teams Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference. At FAU, Wester wore the prestigious No. 1 jersey, a number that symbolized excellence and leadership. However, under Sanders’ regime at Colorado, Wester’s past achievements were not enough to automatically secure the No. 1 jersey.
Initially, Wester was assigned the No. 10 jersey, a reflection of his academic struggles rather than his on-field abilities. Despite his impressive track record, Sanders demanded that Wester demonstrate growth and commitment off the field before earning the coveted number. This decision underscored the program’s emphasis on holistic development, highlighting the importance of balancing athletic prowess with academic responsibility.
Wester responded to the challenge with the resilience and determination that Sanders seeks in his players. He became a standout performer during the season, finishing with 70 receptions, 880 yards, and 10 touchdowns—career highs that positioned him as one of Colorado’s most reliable offensive weapons. His connection with quarterback Shedeur Sanders flourished, making him a crucial part of the Buffs’ offense. Wester’s on-field achievements, however, were only part of the equation.
Recognizing that success extends beyond football, Sanders places a significant focus on academics. He frequently reminds his players that only a small percentage will make it to the NFL, making education a vital component of their future success. Sanders enforces mandatory study sessions, encourages front-row participation in class, and personally addresses behavioral issues that arise in academic settings. This comprehensive approach reflects his commitment to shaping well-rounded individuals.
What Colorado's Deion Sanders and BYU's Kalani Sitake said at Alamo Bowl presser
Wester took these lessons to heart, dedicating himself to improving his academic standing. His efforts paid off, as he completed the semester with all A’s and B’s, demonstrating his ability to excel in both arenas. In recognition of his perseverance and growth, Sanders awarded Wester the No. 1 jersey ahead of the Alamo Bowl, accompanied by the letter “L” for leader. This symbolic gesture not only acknowledged Wester’s athletic contributions but also celebrated his evolution into a role model within the program.
Jaylen Wester says his brother brings a "dog mentality" for Coach Prime and Colorado
Sanders’ leadership at Colorado represents more than just wins and losses. It embodies a cultural shift where hard work, accountability, and personal development take precedence. Through his mentorship, Sanders continues to shape young athletes into leaders, instilling values that will serve them long after their playing days are over. Wester’s journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of Sanders’ approach, reinforcing the notion that greatness is not given—it is earned.
Wester's final game with Colorado comes in Saturday's Alamo Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.