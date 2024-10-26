Colorado's Nikhil Webb Walker diagnosed with lymphoma
Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Nikhil Webb Walker recently revealed to his team the personal battle he has been facing. Being diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of blood cancer affecting the lymphatic system, Webb Walker has been stepping away intermittently for treatment. He will now undergo chemotherapy in hopes of overcoming the disease.
In a heartfelt message captured by Well Off Media, Webb Walker expressed his determination and trust in a higher plan. "Even though it's tough and I never thought this would happen to me, it's just the Lord's way and it's his plan," he said. His message resonated with the team as he urged them to keep pushing for success, aiming for championships and not wanting his personal journey to become a distraction.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, known as "Coach Prime," was quick to reassure Webb Walker, emphasizing his importance to the team beyond football. "You're a blessing, and you allow us to understand what life really is," Sanders said. He reminded Webb Walker that his strength and approach to this challenge are inspirational to the team. Sanders and the team expressed love and unwavering support, assuring him of his place within the Buffaloes family.
Webb Walker’s journey has been one of resilience. After playing two seasons at New Mexico State, he transferred to Colorado in January. Before his diagnosis, he contributed on the field most recently in Colorado's win against UCF.
As Webb Walker faces this difficult period, he carries the hopes and support of his teammates, coaches, and the Buffaloes community, exemplifying courage and inspiring his team to push forward in his honor.