Colorado's postseason path could've created more hype in two directions
The conclusion of the regular football season brought mixed emotions for the Colorado Buffaloes and their fans. While the team didn't meet all of its lofty expectations, earning bowl eligibility under Coach Deion Sanders' leadership marked a significant step forward for the program. Ranked No. 23, the Buffaloes are set to face No. 17 BYU in the Valero Alamo Bowl, a matchup that offers a chance to end the season on a high note.
However, some fans can't help but wonder 'what if?' about a potential showdown in the Holiday Bowl against Miami. This year's Holiday Bowl, which pairs an ACC team against a Pac-12 opponent, seemed like an ideal venue for an exciting matchup between quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami. Unfortunately, the pairing wasn't meant to be. The Alamo Bowl had the first pick of teams from the legacy Pac-12 and Big 12, removing the Buffs from consideration for the Holiday or Pop Tart Bowl.
Still, the possibility of a Sanders vs. Ward rematch stirs excitement. Their rivalry has grown beyond the field, with competitive tension carrying over into their off-season training sessions. Over the 4th of July holiday in Miami, Ward was vocal in pushing Sanders to perform better and 'not BS' during quarterback drills, sparking debates about who had the superior 2023 season. Ward, who played a full season, statistically outperformed Sanders, who missed several games due to injuries. Their head-to-head encounter earlier in the year, a lopsided Utah victory, further tilted the scales in Ward's favor. But fans were eager to see Sanders given another opportunity to prove himself against his rival.
The Buffs' missed opportunities late in the season added to the intrigue surrounding what might have been. A narrow loss to Kansas and an early exit for Sanders in the game against Utah derailed their Big 12 Championship hopes, which could have opened the door for a bowl game against Miami. Meanwhile, Miami's costly loss to Syracuse similarly dashed their conference title aspirations. These pivotal moments left fans speculating about a hypothetical matchup between two programs and quarterbacks eager for redemption.
On the other end, if Colorado did control their own destiny and took the same path as Arizona State by winning the Big 12 with a Playoff spot, the 'Prime Effect' would be featured in the Atlanta. The hype of having Deion Sanders and the Buffs back where it all started in his NFL career would've brought out a record crowd. One of the other dream scenarios from this outstanding season in Boulder.
Despite the missed chance for a Sanders-Ward rematch, Coach Prime and his players have much to be proud of. They fulfilled their promise to longtime supporter Miss Peggy by securing a bowl game berth. While the Buffs didn’t achieve their ultimate goal of a marquee bowl appearance, the Alamo Bowl presents a valuable opportunity to build momentum for the future. Fans and players alike will look forward to next season, hoping to make an even bigger splash in college football’s competitive landscape.